Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,499. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Oracle by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.