Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages have commented on OMER. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

