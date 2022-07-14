NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.59.

NVDA stock opened at $151.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

