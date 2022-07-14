NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 6.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. 587,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,857,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

