Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Tops $28,311.23

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $28,311.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.12 or 0.99919787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

