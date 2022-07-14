NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. 4,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDACU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

