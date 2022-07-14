NextDAO Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $627,536.74 and approximately $230,882.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00080075 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,508.13 or 1.00005541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,387,187,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,346,955,720 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

