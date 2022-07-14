Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $157.87.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nevro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Nevro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

