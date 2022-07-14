Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $750.66 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 756,762,571 coins and its circulating supply is 756,761,967 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

