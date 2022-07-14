Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.65. 104,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.