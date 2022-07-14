Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.07. The stock had a trading volume of 178,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,945. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.95.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.