Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. 12,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

