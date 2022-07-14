Navcoin Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $43,741.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002192 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,897,184 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.