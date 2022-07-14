Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 205 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The company has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.