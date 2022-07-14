Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 557,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,357,705. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

