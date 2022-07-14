Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.59. 75,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

