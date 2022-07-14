Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 225,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $59,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,846. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

