Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Update

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Nanoco Group stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

