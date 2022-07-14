Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Cap of $7.45 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 1,254.7% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $26,123.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00612876 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

