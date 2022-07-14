Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

