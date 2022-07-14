Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Increased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 43.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Moderna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.96. The stock had a trading volume of 149,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,225. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

