Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mistras Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
