Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mistras Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

