MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $1.87 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00009109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $914.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,850,154 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

