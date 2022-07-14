Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded to Underperform at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The company has a market capitalization of $442.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.