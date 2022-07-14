Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.13. 105,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

About Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

