MANTRA DAO (OM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.76 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $21.97 million and $7.76 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 494,226,717 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

