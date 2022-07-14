Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

