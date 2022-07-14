Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.88. 8,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,146. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

