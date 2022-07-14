Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

