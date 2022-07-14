Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 28,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

