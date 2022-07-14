Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.16. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

