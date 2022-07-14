MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.89.

MGNX stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 418,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

