loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Increased to $1.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group to $1.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,539.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and have sold 1,573,223 shares valued at $2,613,745.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.