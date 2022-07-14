Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

