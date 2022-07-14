Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

