Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 17,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,721. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $65.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

