Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

