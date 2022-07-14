Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85.
About Kyowa Kirin (Get Rating)
