Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $77.14 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $749.72 million, a P/E ratio of -214.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

