Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,457,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 692,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,597. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMP. CL King cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

