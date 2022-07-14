Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 11,819 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

SPTL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

