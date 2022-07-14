Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.84. 85,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

