Kleros (PNK) Price Up 1% This Week

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

