Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,563 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 15,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.