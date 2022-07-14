Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,349 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

