Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Target Price to $41.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17. Regional Management has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

