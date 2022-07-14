KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.79.

KBH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $9,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $8,452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

