Kava Hits Market Cap of $385.20 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $385.20 million and $17.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00282642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 231,926,902 coins and its circulating supply is 226,958,153 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

