JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438.50 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.23). 197,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 250,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.35).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 503.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of £685.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)
Further Reading
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.