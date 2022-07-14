JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438.50 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.23). 197,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 250,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.35).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 503.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of £685.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

