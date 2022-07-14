JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $77.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

