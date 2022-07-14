JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $36.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.